Delhi excise case: Court to hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea on Nov 28

New Delhi, November 25
A Delhi court is likely to hear on November 28 the bail application of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.
The matter, which was scheduled to come up for hearing Saturday, was adjourned by the court because the judge was on leave.
The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.
Singh has strongly rebutted the allegations.
