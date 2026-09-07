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Home / Delhi / Delhi Excise Dept auctions over 2,000 seized vehicles

Delhi Excise Dept auctions over 2,000 seized vehicles

In a parallel move, the Excise Control Laboratory cleared more than 5,000 pending chemical analysis cases linked to police investigations, bringing its active backlog down to zero.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:33 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government’s Excise Department has auctioned more than 2,000 vehicles seized under the Delhi Excise Act, generating over Rs 5 crore in revenue, while simultaneously clearing a backlog of more than 5,000 chemical analysis cases at its Excise Control Laboratory, the government said on Sunday.
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The measures are aimed at clearing long-pending administrative work, freeing up space at police stations and public land, and speeding up investigations into cases involving illicit liquor, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

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The seized vehicles had been lying for extended periods at and around police stations. Under a special disposal drive, the department streamlined the seizure and public auction process and disposed of more than 2,000 vehicles.

The auctions not only generated revenue but also helped prevent further depreciation in the value of the seized vehicles. The department said the exercise would continue to ensure that remaining seized vehicles were identified and disposed of systematically.

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In a parallel move, the Excise Control Laboratory cleared more than 5,000 pending chemical analysis cases linked to police investigations, bringing its active backlog down to zero.

Chemical analysis reports of seized liquor samples had earlier taken years in some cases, delaying police investigations and the subsequent legal process. The department said recruitment against long-vacant posts and ongoing modernisation of the laboratory had helped reduce the turnaround time, with reports now being prepared and issued within days.

The government said quicker access to laboratory reports would help police complete investigations and file charge-sheets in a timely manner, while also strengthening enforcement against illicit liquor smuggling.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the timely disposal of pending cases and better utilisation of government resources were essential to improving governance.

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