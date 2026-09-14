Delhi Excise Dept intensifies crackdown on illegal liquor

The Excise Department in Delhi has intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor, registering 725 FIRs and arresting 730 persons between April and August this year, more than double the cases and arrests recorded during the corresponding period last year.

During this period, the department also seized 197 vehicles allegedly being used for transporting illegal liquor and recovered around 2.20 lakh bottles.

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During the corresponding period in 2025-26, it had registered 315 FIRs, arrested 312 persons, seized 112 vehicles and recovered around 1 lakh bottles.

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The sharp rise in enforcement comes ahead of the festive season, when the Excise Department plans to intensify surveillance and action against the illegal sale and transportation of liquor.

Officials said Delhi’s proximity to neighbouring states and the presence of around 70 major and minor entry points make the city vulnerable to liquor smuggling. The department’s enforcement wing has been maintaining surveillance along these routes and initiating legal action against those involved in the illegal trade.

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The department is also cracking down on violations at licensed liquor establishments. Seven FIRs have been registered in such cases, with action, including the sealing of bars, imposition of fines and other legal proceedings.

The government said it would simultaneously ensure adequate availability of legally supplied liquor through retail outlets operated by government corporations and on-premises establishments such as hotels, clubs and restaurants during the festive period.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government was following a zero-tolerance approach towards the illegal liquor trade and was working on a new excise policy.

“The Delhi Government is following a zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade. The government is also working on a new excise policy aimed at strengthening public safety, ensuring responsible regulation of the liquor trade, maintaining quality and increasing government revenue," the CM said.

“The government’s priority was to ensure adequate availability of legal liquor during festivals so that Delhi residents do not face any inconvenience, while also effectively curbing the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor. Strict action against those violating the law will continue,” she said.