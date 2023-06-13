Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted six-week interim bail on medical ground to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. A vacation bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh observed that the accused was suffering from life-threatening diseases warranting immediate medical attention and post-operative care.

“The petitioner (Mahendru) is admitted to interim bail for a period of six weeks on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 10,00,000 with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court concerned,” the court ordered.

The Enforcement Directorate said the condition of the petitioner was found to be stable and that his pain had decreased significantly and was thus not entitled to be enlarged on medical bail. According to the prosecution, the accused was allegedly one of the major beneficiaries of the violations of the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit but also given a wholesale licence along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives. Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru made around Rs 50 crore, the prosecution has claimed.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders.