Delhi excise scam: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s ED custody till Oct 13

New Delhi, October 10
A court here on Tuesday extended till October 13 the Enforcement Directorate's custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in alleged Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.
Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by the central probe agency.
The ED sought the extension of Sanjay Singh's custodial interrogation by five days, accusing him of non-cooperation.
