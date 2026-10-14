Delhi expands air monitoring network to 60 stations

Delhi’s air quality monitoring network has expanded to 60 stations with the commissioning of 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS). The Capital has also added 150 electric buses to its public transport fleet as part of efforts to curb air pollution.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the monitoring stations and flagged off the electric buses at the Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT). They also inaugurated public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Anand Vihar ISBT, Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector 37, Nangloi and Keshopur depots.

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The addition of the new buses has taken Delhi’s electric bus fleet to 5,238, while its total bus fleet stands at around 6,988, including 1,750 CNG buses, according to the Delhi Government. The government aims to increase the overall fleet to around 14,000 buses by the financial year 2028-29.

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Yadav and Gupta also reviewed pollution mitigation measures at the Anand Vihar hotspot and visited the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Shastri Park.

Yadav said coordinated action by 11 agencies had helped tackle pollution sources in Anand Vihar, including traffic congestion, road dust, unpaved roads and parking areas, construction and demolition activities, garbage dumping and open waste burning. Measures included road construction, removal of encroachments and illegally dumped construction waste, dust-control measures at construction sites and plans to increase green cover.

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The ICCC integrates data on air quality, dust-control sites, ambient noise, industrial emissions, stubble burning, citizen complaints and enforcement vehicles to facilitate real-time monitoring and coordinated action. Nine of the 15 external data systems planned for integration have been connected to the platform, while the remaining six are being integrated in phases.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the centre was functioning as a war room against pollution. It uses AI-enabled cameras, body cameras and other technology to monitor more than 700 construction sites, mechanical road sweepers, air quality monitoring stations and incidents of open waste burning.

The 13 new monitoring stations have been installed at Ghummanhera, Chhawla, Karala, Hastsal, Jharoda Kalan, Ghoga, Tikri Kalan, Burari, Narela, Maidan Garhi, Nangloi, Vasundhara Enclave and Badarpur. They will provide continuous air quality and meteorological data to strengthen pollution assessment and enforcement.

Yadav said the expanded network would improve pollution assessment, including the tracking of pollutant movement between urban and suburban areas. The data will be available through the Central Pollution Control Board’s server and the SAMEER mobile application.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the new charging stations would cater to both private electric vehicles and electric buses. The Anand Vihar facility has eight 240-kW chargers and two 60-kW chargers, while each of the other four locations has four 240-kW chargers.