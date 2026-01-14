Delhi experiences coldest January morning since 2023

Delhi shivered through its coldest January morning since 2023 on Monday as minimum temperatures plunged to around 3 degrees Celsius at several weather stations, intensifying cold wave conditions in the Capital.

The India Meteorological Department’s Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2°C, which was 4.2 degrees below the seasonal average.

Lodhi Road logged the lowest temperature at 3°C, while Palam recorded 3.3°C. Ayanagar also reported a minimum of 3.2°C, and the Ridge station registered 4.2°C.

The last comparable cold spell in January was recorded on January 16, 2023, when the minimum temperature had dipped to 1.4°C, IMD data showed. The weather department said cold wave conditions are likely to persist over Delhi for the next two days, with no significant change in minimum temperatures. A gradual rise of 2-4°C is expected thereafter.

As per IMD’s forecast, minimum temperatures are likely to remain appreciably below normal for the next two days. The minimums are likely to turn below normal on January 15 and return to near-normal levels thereafter. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain near normal over the next four days before rising slightly.

The department has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, forecasting a minimum temperature of around 4°C, while a yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday with similar conditions. Maximum temperatures on both days are expected to reach around 20°C.

The sky is likely to remain mainly clear for the next three days, turning partly cloudy later. The IMD has also warned of mist and haze during the night and shallow to moderate fog during morning hours, with dense fog at isolated places on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained poor. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 297, falling in the ‘poor’ category.