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Home / Delhi / Delhi experiences warm morning; 'yellow' alert issued for heatwave

Delhi experiences warm morning; 'yellow' alert issued for heatwave

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2°C

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:57 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius while the weather office issued a 'yellow' alert for heatwave conditions, with isolated places in the city likely to reel under intense heat during the day.

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A 'yellow' alert stands for "be updated", while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius. Isolated places in the city are likely to reel under heatwave-like conditions during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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Among the weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal. Palam recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.0 notch above normal; Lodhi Road 27.0 degrees Celsius, 3.0 notches above normal; Ridge 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal; and Ayanagar 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal.

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Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 189 in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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