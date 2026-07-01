Delhi: Experts call for preventive health steps to tackle disease burden on Doctors' Day eve

India’s next healthcare challenge begins long before a patient reaches a hospital, with former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Nirmal Kumar Ganguly on Tuesday calling for a decisive shift towards preventive healthcare to tackle the country’s growing disease burden.

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Speaking on National Doctors’ Day at a programme in New Delhi, the two former public health administrators said India’s healthcare system, after expanding access to treatment over the years, must now give equal priority to preventing disease through early screening, healthier lifestyles and greater public awareness.

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Their remarks come amid concerns over the rising burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Dr Ganguly described obesity as one of the country’s biggest public health challenges and warned that most Indians still seek medical care only after falling ill.

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“One of the biggest health challenges India faces today is the growing burden of obesity, which is the root cause of many major non-communicable diseases. Preventive healthcare is the most effective way to address both communicable and non-communicable diseases. Adopting a healthier lifestyle through regular exercise, yoga, meditation, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fibre, along with adequate rest, can significantly improve long-term health outcomes. Unfortunately, very few Indians proactively seek preventive healthcare. We need to create greater awareness and encourage people to understand that prevention is far more important than waiting for illness to occur. It can also help delay accelerated ageing and reduce the risk of several age-related conditions,” he said.

Bhushan said India had made significant gains in strengthening healthcare infrastructure, but argued that the next phase of reforms should focus on reducing the number of people who fall ill rather than only expanding treatment capacity.

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“India has made significant strides in expanding access to healthcare and strengthening its treatment infrastructure. The next phase of our healthcare journey must focus equally on prevention. A prevention-first approach, supported by regular screening, early diagnosis, healthier lifestyles and greater public awareness, can substantially reduce the burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases. Preventive healthcare is not only a public health priority but also an economic imperative for building a healthier and more productive nation,” he said.

The observations were made at a National Doctors’ Day programme attended by policymakers, senior doctors, researchers and diplomats. During the event, the Illness to Wellness Foundation released its Annual Report 2025–26, outlining health awareness campaigns, school health initiatives, workplace wellness programmes, preventive health screening drives and community outreach activities carried out during the year.

Senior pulmonologist Dr GC Khilnani said many lifestyle and seasonal diseases could be prevented through regular health check-ups, balanced nutrition, physical activity, vaccination.