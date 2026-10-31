Delhi extends PM-UDAY deadline

The Delhi Government has extended the deadline for residents of unauthorised colonies to apply for ownership documents under the PM-UDAY scheme, after receiving only a few thousand applications so far.

The Revenue Department has pushed the deadline for applying for conveyance deeds and authorisation slips from October 31 to January 31, 2027. The government had fixed the earlier deadline in July.

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The department has made clear that January 31 will be the final cut off under the extended timeline. No conveyance deed or authorisation slip will be issued for applications received after that date.