Delhi: Extortion racket run using gang name busted

Two men were arrested for allegedly running an extortion racket targeting businessmen in Dwarka by borrowing a gangster’s name, hid behind virtual phone numbers created using fake email IDs and then planned to use gunfire to turn threats into fear, officials said on Sunday.

The accused Rohit Arora (47) and Sudhir, alias Chota Nandu (44), allegedly demanded crores of rupees from businessmen in the name of gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. In one case, they allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from a businessman, leading to an FIR at the Bindapur police station on September 6.

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According to the polive, the duo made five extortion calls to five businessmen in the Dwarka area, threatening them and their families with serious consequences if they failed to pay.

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The police said the accused were arranging shooters to fire at the residences and business establishments of their targets to create panic and compel them to pay the demanded money. The plan was allegedly thwarted after the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) launched an investigation.

The police said the accused used virtual mobile numbers generated through a mobile application and fake email IDs to conceal their identities. Investigators also found the alleged involvement of a technical expert, identified as Ajay, who had recently been deported from Canada and is a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

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The case was cracked after technical surveillance of the number used to threaten a businessman led investigators to Sudhir. Arora was arrested from Sector 11, Dwarka, on September 23, while Sudhir was apprehended from the Dwarka area on September 24 at Arora’s instance.

During interrogation, the police claimed Arora and Sudhir had suffered heavy losses in cricket betting and were facing mounting financial liabilities. They allegedly decided to target financially well-off businessmen by using Sangwan’s name.

Sudhir allegedly provided Arora with mobile numbers of prospective targets and arranged a new phone for him. The police said Arora subsequently made threatening calls to three persons during the last two weeks of August.

After the Bindapur case was registered, the accused allegedly became apprehensive of arrest and disposed of the phone used for making the calls. They had also allegedly planned to destroy the devices if their activities were detected. Six mobile phones had been seized, the police said.

The cops said the alleged extortion network, its financial transactions, technical infrastructure and possible links with other associates were being investigated.