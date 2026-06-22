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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Fake Indian currency notes of Rs 3 lakh face value seized, 3 arrested

Delhi: Fake Indian currency notes of Rs 3 lakh face value seized, 3 arrested

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:33 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of police. Tribune Photo
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Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 3 lakh, sourced from Malda in West Bengal and intended to be circulated in the Delhi-NCR region, were seized by the city police before they could enter circulation, officials said on Monday.

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The accused were identified as Narender Kumar alias Secretary alias Kallu, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and Astarul and Raijul Hoque, both residents of Malda, West Bengal.

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According to the police, the action was taken following a tip-off regarding the delivery of fake currency notes, and a trap was laid near the Munak Canal in Sector 18, Rohini.

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Based on the tip-off, three people were arrested for trafficking and circulating counterfeit currency. Accordingly, a case was registered under Sections 178, 179, and 61(2) of the BNS at the Crime Branch police station in Delhi, and an investigation was initiated.

During their search, Fake Indian Currency Notes with a face value of Rs 3 lakh in the denomination of Rs 200 were recovered from their possession. A preliminary examination of the recovered notes revealed repeated serial numbers and the absence of genuine security features, indicating that the notes were counterfeit. The recovered currency was seized, an official said.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Narender Kumar was functioning as the principal receiver and distributor of counterfeit currency in Delhi-NCR, while Astarul and Raijul Hoque were acting as carriers and suppliers, transporting counterfeit currency from Malda district in West Bengal.

To identify the source of the counterfeit currency and unearth the complete network involved in the racket, police obtained the custody remand of the accused from the court, the officer added.

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