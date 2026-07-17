Delhi fast-tracks upgrade of 7,400 EWS flats at Bhalswa

The Delhi Government on Thursday said it is expediting the upgrade of more than 7,400 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at Bhalswa to provide better housing to residents living in slum clusters across the national capital.

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During a visit to the Bhalswa EWS housing project, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inspected the ongoing repair and expansion work. He said the existing flats were being redesigned to meet modern standards before being allotted to beneficiaries.

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The project involves expanding the carpet area of the pre-built flats by at least four to five square metres. The government said the modifications would ensure better living conditions while making optimum use of the existing structures.

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Speaking during the inspection, Sood said, “Under the Prime Minister's guidance, the size limits for these homes have been increased. In an effort to ensure the best utilisation of taxpayers’ money, the government is extending the existing structures by at least four to five square meters.”

The minister said the inspection focused on ensuring that the newly constructed rooms and flooring provide sufficient space for families.

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“The inspection focused on ensuring that the redesigned rooms and new flooring are appropriately sized and spacious so that families can live comfortably and happily,” he said.

This was Sood's second visit to the project this year. During an earlier inspection in February, he had directed officials to increase the carpet area of the flats so that beneficiaries receive more dignified housing. Those directions are now being implemented as part of the ongoing renovation work.

Highlighting the scale of the project, Sood said it comprises more than 7,400 houses, which will be allotted in phases after the renovation is completed.

Referring to delays in the project, the minister said the present government was committed to completing the work instead of shifting responsibility.

"The era of shifting blame is over, and the current administration will execute the allotments systematically in phases," he said.

Sood also said a final joint inspection of the project would be conducted with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta before the houses are handed over. Based on the Chief Minister's feedback, the government will seek final guidance from the Union Home Minister and senior leaders before proceeding with phased allotments.