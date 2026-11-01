Delhi Fire Service to get 2,345 additional posts in first major cadre overhaul in 84 yrs

In the first major cadre restructuring in the 84-year history of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the Delhi Government has approved the creation of 2,345 additional posts, taking the department's sanctioned strength from 3,096 to 5,441 to strengthen firefighting, rescue and emergency response operations across the Capital.

The decision, approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marks a significant expansion of the department's manpower since its establishment in 1942. The restructuring comes amid growing fire safety challenges posed by Delhi's expanding population, densely populated settlements, high-rise buildings and industrial establishments.

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The additional posts will be created across several ranks, including deputy chief fire officer, divisional officer, assistant divisional officer, station officer, sub-officer, leading fireman and fire operator, besides support staff such as peons and gardeners.

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According to the government, the restructuring is aimed at strengthening the department's command structure, improving supervision and ensuring adequate personnel for frontline firefighting and rescue operations. The expansion is also expected to improve coordination and efficiency during emergencies.

The Chief Minister said Delhi's rapid urbanisation and increasingly complex infrastructure had placed greater demands on the fire service, making it necessary to strengthen its manpower and operational capabilities.

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She stressed that every minute was crucial during a fire or disaster and that trained personnel, effective leadership and a quick response were essential to protecting lives and property.

Gupta also pointed out that the department's responsibilities were no longer limited to extinguishing fires, as its personnel were regularly involved in accident response, providing emergency assistance and carrying our rescue operations.

The Chief Minister described the creation of additional posts as an investment in public safety and the department's long-term institutional capacity.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the long-awaited restructuring would provide a stronger institutional foundation to the fire service and enable it to respond more effectively to emerging safety challenges.

He said adequate manpower, a robust supervisory structure and improved emergency response capabilities were essential to address the Capital's growing fire risks. The decision would also help make Delhi a safer and more disaster-resilient city.

The restructuring represents a substantial expansion of the department's sanctioned workforce, with the number of posts set to increase by nearly 76 per cent. However, the government has not specified a timeline for filling the newly approved positions.

From four fire stations to 71

Established in 1942 with just four fire stations, 14 firefighting vehicles and equipment and 186 personnel, the Delhi Fire Service has expanded considerably over the decades. By 1970, the number of fire stations had increased to 14. Today, the department has a network of 71 fire stations, including its headquarters and training centre, covering approximately 1,484 square kms. The latest restructuring is intended to strengthen the department's human resource capacity as it faces increasing demands for firefighting, disaster response and rescue services across the Capital.