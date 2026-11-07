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Home / Delhi / Delhi Fire Services deploys 71 stations for Diwali emergency preparedness

Delhi Fire Services deploys 71 stations for Diwali emergency preparedness

50 quick response vehicles, 20 motorcycle first responders to be deployed

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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With Delhi gearing up for Diwali celebrations, the Delhi Fire Services has drawn up an extensive emergency response plan to tackle fire incidents across the national capital during the festive period.

In view of the risk of fire-related emergencies in crowded markets, commercial hubs and densely populated areas, the department has placed additional firefighting resources on standby and strengthened its rapid response mechanism.

As part of the preparations, 71 fire stations, 50 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) and 20 Motorcycle First Responder (MCFR) units will be deployed on Diwali and the preceding day to ensure swift intervention in case of emergencies.

The deployment is aimed at reducing response times, particularly in congested markets and narrow lanes where conventional fire engines may face difficulties reaching incident sites quickly.

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Delhi Fire Services officials said 23 vulnerable locations had been identified across the city based on previous fire incidents, historical risk assessments and expected festive footfall. While QRVs are already stationed at eight of these locations, dedicated water tenders will be placed on standby at the remaining 15.

The water tenders will be strategically positioned at major commercial markets, congested neighbourhoods and other vulnerable areas to ensure the immediate availability of firefighting equipment.

The identified locations include Bara Tooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension Market, Ghitorni Metro Station, Rani Bagh Market, Katran Market in Mangolpuri, Gandhi Nagar Market, Chhattarpur near Tivoli Garden, Azad Market Chowk, Bhati Mines near Radha Soami Satsang and Paper Market in Ghazipur.

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