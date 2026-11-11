Delhi firecracker sales touch Rs 300 crore as traders seek balanced pollution measures

Firecracker sales in Delhi were estimated at around Rs 300 crore this Diwali, with the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Tuesday urging political parties not to hold firecrackers solely responsible for the national capital’s pollution and instead work towards addressing stubble burning and other sources of emissions.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said Delhi remained a major market for firecrackers, most of which were sourced from Sivakasi and other places. He said business had been good this year, but traders could have managed sales better had permissions been granted earlier.

In a letter dated November 10 and addressed to political parties, the trade body said it was not against measures to control pollution but opposed attributing Delhi’s poor air quality entirely to Diwali firecrackers.

Questioning the role of firecrackers in the city’s pollution levels, Goyal pointed out that the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained between 350 and 400 on November 5, 6 and 7, before Diwali was celebrated on November 8.

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The CTI urged political parties to work with the Centre to find solutions to stubble burning in their respective states, arguing that pollution needed to be tackled throughout the year rather than focusing solely on firecrackers during Diwali.

The organisation also highlighted the economic impact of restrictions on the firecracker trade, claiming that around 10 lakh people across the country were associated with the industry, from manufacturers in Sivakasi to small retailers in Delhi.

It said small traders invested throughout the year and depended on the 15-20 days around Diwali to earn a substantial portion of their annual income. Traders had also invested in licensed stocks and green firecrackers, it added, alleging that last-minute restrictions had affected their investments and livelihoods.

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Calling for a middle path, the CTI suggested allowing a limited number of firecrackers, restricting their use to designated timings and promoting green firecrackers instead of imposing a complete ban.

The letter also raised concerns over what it described as selective restrictions on Hindu festivals in the name of environmental protection, referring to Diwali, Holi, Chhath, Kanwar Yatra and Ganesh visarjan. It demanded equal enforcement of laws across festivals.

The trade body challenged political parties to guarantee that Delhi’s AQI would not exceed 300 between October and January if firecrackers were completely banned, arguing a balanced pollution management was needed.