Delhi: Five arrested in Rs 12-cr cyber fraud targeting Hero FinCorp

The Delhi Police have busted a cybercrime syndicate allegedly involved in siphoning off Rs 12.84 crore from the corporate bank account of Hero FinCorp Ltd, arresting five persons, including a relationship manager of a private bank, officials said on Wednesday.

The investigation also uncovered links with Chinese groups operating on Telegram, while a portion of the cheated money was allegedly converted into the USDT and transferred abroad, the police said.

Advertisement

The case was registered on a complaint by Hero FinCorp, a registered non-banking finance company. According to the complaint, the company detected unauthorised debit transactions through system alerts from HDFC Bank. A total of 317 transactions amounting to Rs 12,84,09,997 were allegedly routed into 34 primary-layer bank accounts without the knowledge or consent of the company’s management.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered on August 21 under Sections 308, 318(4), 319 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Special Cell police station.

During investigation, the IFSO team managed to place a lien or hold on Rs 1.7 crore in the fraudulent accounts, officials said.

Advertisement

Police said raids were conducted at multiple locations across the country following analysis of bank account details and mobile phone records. The five accused arrested were identified as Abhay Kumar Solanki of Bulandshahr, Lovely of Kurukshetra, Naman Kumar of Jaipur, Harman of Bikaner and Vikas of Jaipur.

According to the police, Rs 60,000 was credited into Solanki’s account and subsequently withdrawn through an ATM. Lovely was allegedly the account holder of Property Gallery with the Central Bank of India in Thanesar, Kurukshetra, where Rs 80 lakh was received. Cops said he had opened the account after being lured by a man, identified as Satyam of Cheeka in Kaithal, who is absconding.

Naman was allegedly the account holder of Infirmity Services with Yes Bank in Jaipur, where Rs 40 lakh was received. His IndusInd Bank account also received around Rs 70 lakh, and the police said the account was linked to 43 complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal across India. The police said Naman came in contact with Harman through Vikas. Harman allegedly operated Naman’s IndusInd Bank account for receiving and transferring the cheated money after an APK file was installed on Naman’s mobile phone. Naman was also allegedly introduced to a Delhi-based person, identified as Sourav. He later stayed at a hotel in Krishna Nagar, Delhi, where his Yes Bank account was allegedly operated using the same modus operandi.

Harman, according to the police, was in contact with several Chinese groups on Telegram and directly communicated with Devender Singh Chauhan of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Chauhan converted the cheated money into the USDT and transferred it to fraudsters based abroad. Harman operated Naman’s bank account on commission and received around Rs 1.5 lakh from Chauhan, the police said.

Vikas, a relationship manager with RBL Bank in Jaipur, allegedly helped Naman open accounts with Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank and introduced him to Harman, according to the police. The police seized cheque books, five mobile phones and rubber stamps of Property Gallery during investigation. Cops said the syndicate was organised and trans-state in nature and involved the systematic laundering of proceeds of cybercrime. The investigation is continuing, with the police identifying other alleged members of the network based in India and Dubai.