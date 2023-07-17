Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 16

As Delhi limps back to normalcy from the monsoon rage, it has come to the fore that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-headed apex committee — meant for flood control and preparedness thereof in the national Capital — hadn’t held even a single meeting for the past two years.

AAP, Lieutenant Governor in war of words Aam Aadmi Party claims that minister Atishi had held a meeting about flood on May 9

But Delhi L-G’s office says the May 9 meet was not a high-powered meeting of the apex panel

However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that minister Atishi had held a meeting about flood on May 9 as Revenue Minister.

Debunking the claim, office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) said that the meet of May 9 was not a high-powered meeting of the apex committee.

It was the apex committee that had to ensure coordination among the various stakeholders: Delhi Government, Union Government, Indian Army and Central Water Commission (CWC) and was supposed to plan, decide and fix the problems caused by floods or drainage congestion.

According to the documents accessed by The Tribune, District Magistrate of East District and the nodal officer of this apex committee had moved a file on June 19 for a meeting.

Thereafter, the Divisional Commissioner and the convener of the committee made a request to Delhi CM Kejriwal on June 21 to suggest a suitable date and time for convening the mandatory meeting of the apex committee in the last week of June. The file was submitted to the CM through Revenue Minister Atishi Marlena.

Kejriwal’s Additional Secretary, a relatively junior functionary, returned the file on June 26 to Atishi noting that, “Hon’ble CM has desired that the Hon’ble Minister (Revenue) may convene the meeting” of the apex committee that is chaired by the CM. But this meeting never took place.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is making his ministers and AAP leaders do overtime to blame everyone and everything under the sun for the flooding. For the pathetic situation of the national Capital, he has none other to blame but himself. All statements being made by AAP ministers and spokespersons are blatantly false,” said a statement by Delhi L-G Secretariat.

Reacting to this, AAP stated: “The Delhi Government had been regularly reviewing flood and waterlogging issues since May. On May 9, Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and PWD Minister Atishi jointly chaired a meeting wherein all departments including PWD, MCD, I&FC, DJB, DDA and NDMC were present and preparation for floods and waterlogging was reviewed. The Chief Minister has been monitoring the situation himself as well.”

