 Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Vehicles pass through a flooded road at ITO in New Delhi on Sunday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 16

As Delhi limps back to normalcy from the monsoon rage, it has come to the fore that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-headed apex committee — meant for flood control and preparedness thereof in the national Capital — hadn’t held even a single meeting for the past two years.

AAP, Lieutenant Governor in war of words

  • Aam Aadmi Party claims that minister Atishi had held a meeting about flood on May 9
  • But Delhi L-G’s office says the May 9 meet was not a high-powered meeting of the apex panel

However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that minister Atishi had held a meeting about flood on May 9 as Revenue Minister.

Debunking the claim, office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) said that the meet of May 9 was not a high-powered meeting of the apex committee.

It was the apex committee that had to ensure coordination among the various stakeholders: Delhi Government, Union Government, Indian Army and Central Water Commission (CWC) and was supposed to plan, decide and fix the problems caused by floods or drainage congestion.

According to the documents accessed by The Tribune, District Magistrate of East District and the nodal officer of this apex committee had moved a file on June 19 for a meeting.

Thereafter, the Divisional Commissioner and the convener of the committee made a request to Delhi CM Kejriwal on June 21 to suggest a suitable date and time for convening the mandatory meeting of the apex committee in the last week of June. The file was submitted to the CM through Revenue Minister Atishi Marlena.

Kejriwal’s Additional Secretary, a relatively junior functionary, returned the file on June 26 to Atishi noting that, “Hon’ble CM has desired that the Hon’ble Minister (Revenue) may convene the meeting” of the apex committee that is chaired by the CM. But this meeting never took place.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is making his ministers and AAP leaders do overtime to blame everyone and everything under the sun for the flooding. For the pathetic situation of the national Capital, he has none other to blame but himself. All statements being made by AAP ministers and spokespersons are blatantly false,” said a statement by Delhi L-G Secretariat.

Reacting to this, AAP stated: “The Delhi Government had been regularly reviewing flood and waterlogging issues since May. On May 9, Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and PWD Minister Atishi jointly chaired a meeting wherein all departments including PWD, MCD, I&FC, DJB, DDA and NDMC were present and preparation for floods and waterlogging was reviewed. The Chief Minister has been monitoring the situation himself as well.”

#Arvind Kejriwal #Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

35 years after release, Army officer gets disability pension; AFT says ailment incurred in peace areas also attributable to military service

2
Nation

Family and neighbours of Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India for her lover, don’t want her to return

3
Trending

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off caught from a plane window is simply spectacular

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

5
Chandigarh

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

6
Himachal

Bhakra Beas Management Board to release 22,300 cusec of water from Pong Dam

7
Nation

Ajit Pawar, other Maharashtra NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

8
Nation

UP's OP Rajbhar returns to NDA as BJP expands in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar ahead of 2024 LS polls

9
Nation

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

10
World

Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers brief tsunami advisory

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in HP

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...

Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Yamuna recedes to 205.98m, Arvind Kejriwal meets flood victims

Yamuna recedes to 205.98m, Arvind Kejriwal meets flood victims

10 stuck in elevator rescued in Delhi

Delhi Police upload 'antique' FIRs on website, evoke nostalgia

Delhi's mega plan to curb vector-borne diseases

Man's body found in park in Delhi

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh