Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP, claims AAP

New Delhi, July 15
Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that flood in the city were caused by the the BJP-led Centre and Haryana government wilfully releasing water towards the national capital.
Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said it has not rained in Delhi in the last 3-4 days, yet still the water level in Yamuna reached 208.66 metres.
“The water from Hathnikund Barrage is released from three canals—Western Canal, Eastern Canal and Yamuna. As part of a conspiracy, between July 9 and 13, water was released from Yamuna canal only towards Delhi. There was no water released through the Western and Eastern Canal,” he claimed.
Similar charges were made by him and Delhi Chief Ministr Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, even as the city government butted heads with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over a broken regulator that allegedly caused inundation on the Vikas Marg.
There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on fresh allegation made by the Aam aadmi Party on Saturday.
