Delhi flyovers to get distinct themes under CSR plan

Delhi is set to transform neglected spaces beneath flyovers into themed public areas under a government initiative backed by corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from major companies. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said on Thursday that the government had partnered with companies to redevelop these spaces. The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with corporate partners also provide for their maintenance for the next two to three years. Indian Oil has taken up five flyovers under the initiative. According to Verma, the company is studying the surroundings of each location before selecting a distinct theme for the space.

“Earlier, the areas beneath these flyovers were often occupied by beggars and anti-social elements. They were filthy, dark and littered with garbage. Since our government came to power, we have collaborated with major national corporations to revitalise these spaces using their CSR funds,” Verma said. The government plans to give each site a distinct identity rather than follow a uniform design. The themes will reflect the surroundings, with wildlife and science and technology among the concepts being considered. “For instance, one flyover features a wildlife theme, while another focuses on science and technology. Each location has a unique theme so that people find their surroundings aesthetically pleasing when they step out,” he said.

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The initiative also provides for the upkeep of the redeveloped areas. Verma said the agreements with participating companies included provisions for maintaining the spaces for two to three years, ensuring that the initiative extended beyond the initial makeover.

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The minister said the project aimed to improve roadside spaces and the wider urban environment. The Delhi Government is implementing the initiative with the Public Works Department (PWD).