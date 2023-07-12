Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 11

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi strongly opposed bringing GST under ED’s purview in the 50th GST Council meeting held on Tuesday.

Finance Ministers of several states, including Delhi and Punjab, also opposed this move of the Centre at the GST Council.

The Delhi Finance Minister said that the new system was a direct attack by the BJP to harass traders and destroy their businesses. Even the traders paying GST on time would be affected by it. “This order is a threat to the country’s economy,” she said.

Atishi added that if a developing country like India is to move forward, then instead of taking restrictive measures to harass the traders, there is a need to make business easier for them. Only then, the country’s economy would grow.

The Finance Minister further said, “Till now, the Centre misused the ED to threaten the Opposition parties. Now, with its new order, it will harass traders, especially in the Opposition states. For the betterment of traders, we will oppose this order that gives unlimited power to ED and will do everything possible to stop it.”

Tweeting on the issue, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “A large proportion of traders do not pay GST – some out of compulsion, some intentionally. A few days ago, the Centre also included GST under ED. This means now if a businessman does not pay GST, then ED will directly arrest him and bail will not be given.”

He added that the GST system is so complex that even those who are paying the full GST on time could be caught in some provision and put in jail. The central government will send any businessman in the country to jail whenever it wants. This is very dangerous. Instead of doing business, the businessman will just save himself from ED. Small businessmen of the country will also come under its grip. No trader will be left. This is very dangerous for the country’s economy. He further wrote that “Today is the meeting of the GST Council. I hope everyone will speak against it. The central government should take it back immediately. We strongly oppose this and are with the traders of the country.”

The gazette notification issued by the central government on July 7, 2023 states bringing GST under ED.

