Delhi Forest Department recommends use of robotic elephants for festivities

Organisers of festivals and religious institutions in the national capital have been advised by the Delhi Forest Department to use robotic elephants instead of captive ones during ceremonies and festivals.

The advisory follows an appeal by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and notes that captive elephants are sometimes brought from different regions for religious and cultural events, but that public safety concerns, animal welfare, and logistical challenges associated with the use of live elephants in crowded urban settings like Delhi cannot be overstated.

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According to the organisation, the use of elephants for tourist rides at Amer Fort has fallen around by 70 per cent over the past seven years. In June 2026, the Telangana Forest Department welcomed its own robotic elephant and recommended it for religious processions and film shoots.

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Similarly, in Karnataka in September 2024, the Muzrai (endowments) Department welcomed the use of mechanical elephants in government temples. In 2007, following a report submitted by PETA, the Maharashtra Government announced that elephants would no longer be allowed in Mumbai over concerns regarding cruelty to them, the threat to human life and property from distressed elephants, and the possible transmission of tuberculosis and anthrax to humans.

“The Delhi Forest Department’s advisory is a compassionate and forward-thinking step that protects both elephants and devotees, and PETA applauds it,” says Vikram Chandravanshi, Senior Policy and Legal Adviser, PETA India.

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Elephants are intelligent, active, and highly social wild animals, and training them to be used for processions, rides, and other events is done by forcing them into submission, including by beating and chaining them and using weapons to inflict pain.

According to figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala in a 15-year period.

Lifelike mechanical elephants offer a humane, safe alternative that keeps cultural traditions intact. Capable of moving their eyes, ears, tails, and trunks and mounted on wheeled bases, these proven models are already being used by temples across India, while Kerala Tourism has introduced a mechanical elephant safari at the Thamboormozhi Butterfly Park.

The initiative received PETA’s Golden Elephant Protection Award in April 2026. Mechanical elephants have also been used in a wedding, during a political rally and for an advertisement.