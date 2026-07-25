Delhi forms street vendor grievance panel

The government has constituted a Grievance Redressal and Dispute Resolution Committee to address complaints and disputes related to street vendors under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The move aims to strengthen the institutional mechanism for resolving street vending disputes across the national capital. According to a notification issued by the Urban Development Department, Ajay Kumar Jain, a retired Delhi Higher Judicial Service officer, has been appointed Chairperson of the committee, while retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar has been named its Professional Member.

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The committee will cover the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board, and will function under the provisions of the Street Vendors Act, 2014 and the Delhi Street Vendors Rules, 2017.

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The notification states that another Professional Member, as required under the Act and the Rules, will be appointed through a separate notification. The Chairperson and members will be governed by the provisions of the Street Vendors Act and the Rules, as amended from time to time.