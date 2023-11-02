 Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos : The Tribune India

New Delhi, November 2

A 30-year-old documentary-maker was killed in a collision between two motorcycles near south Delhi's Panchsheel Enclave, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 9.30 pm, they said, adding that Piyush Pal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died on Tuesday.

A call was received at Hauz Khas police station at 10.11 pm. When police reached the spot, the two motorcycle riders -- Pal and Bunty (26) -- had been shifted to different hospitals, a senior police officer said.

The accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera in which Pal's motorcycle is seen hitting a bike being driven by Bunty, who works as a driver in Gurugram.

"On the statement of Bunty and analysis of CCTV footage, an FIR was registered against the offending bike rider. But on Tuesday, around 6 pm, we got information about Pal's death," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Pal's friend Sunny Bose alleged that Bunty's motorcycle hit the victim's bike from the rear.

"This is strange to know that the police registered a case against Piyush. We lost our friend who just celebrated his birthday two months ago on September 15,” Bose told PTI.

“He was wearing an expensive helmet. He was the one who was lying in a pool of blood for more than 20 minutes. No one had come forward to help him. People gathered there just to click pictures and record videos. A bike taxi aggregator along with three other men picked him up and rushed him to hospital," he said.

Piyush was probably returning home from his swimming classes. His bike speed was normal when he was about to make a left turn, another bike hit him from the rear, Bose alleged.

"The entire incident took place at about 9.30 pm. And people took him to the hospital after half an hour. His life could have been saved, if people had helped him out on time,” he said.

"Pal's mobile phone was ringing till 10 pm, but later it was switched off. A Go-Pro camera which he used to record video for his work purpose is also missing. We are not looking for any compensation from anyone, we only want justice," Bose said.

"Sunny is survived by his father, mother and a sister. His father has a shop at Chittaranjan Park market. His dream was to make a documentary on the life of crew members of Bollywood as to how they survive in Mumbai and their daily routine," he said.

The senior police officer said another FIR has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the IPC against Bunty.

