Delhi Gate-Kashmere Gate stretch of Netaji Subhash Marg to get heritage-themed makeover

The Delhi Government plans to redevelop the 3.3-km stretch of Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Kashmere Gate, focusing on improved pedestrian facilities, traffic management and public spaces while preserving the historic character of Old Delhi.

The project, being undertaken by the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN), envisages transforming the busy road into an organised and attractive corridor connecting several historic monuments, parks and cultural landmarks.

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The proposal includes footpaths, dedicated bus lanes, motor vehicle lanes, parking spaces, pedestrian plazas and cycle tracks. Modern public toilets will also be constructed on both sides of the road, while existing bus stops will be upgraded.

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The proposed corridor has been divided into three sections based on road width and traffic conditions. The first section, from Kashmere Gate to GPO Chowk, has a road width ranging from 12 to 24 metres.

The second section, between GPO Chowk and Brij Mohan Chowk, which leads towards Jama Masjid, has an average width of 45 metres. The third section, from Brij Mohan Chowk to the Delhi Gate intersection, has a width ranging from 16.8 to 26 metres.

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The plan also seeks to integrate 12 prominent historic sites and green spaces along the stretch. These include the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, St James’ Church, Lothian Cemetery, Subhash Park, Hindi Park, Agrasen Park, Sunehri Masjid Bagh, Ekta Sthal, Delhi Gate Chowk and the Chandni Chowk-Red Fort intersection.

A Heritage Interpretation Park is also proposed near Delhi Gate. It will feature a statue, pavilion, landscaped green spaces, pedestrian access and parking facilities. The design will incorporate ornamental plants, trees and architectural elements reflecting the area’s heritage.

The beautification plan also includes trees and plants along both sides of the road, flower beds, green medians, decorative streetlights, organised seating areas and heritage-inspired design elements. Designated pedestrian crossings, traffic signals and improved junctions are proposed to ensure safer movement.

The facilities will be developed in accordance with the design guidelines issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) for its streetscape project.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is also the chairperson of IVPN, said the redevelopment aimed to connect Delhi’s historic identity with modern urban amenities.

“Delhi is not just the national capital but also a reflection of centuries of history, a glorious heritage, diverse cultures and vibrant traditions. The Old Delhi area is an important centre of this historic identity, with landmarks such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Subhash Park and Kashmere Gate telling the story of the city’s rich heritage,” she said.

She said the redevelopment of Netaji Subhash Marg was an important step towards providing the capital with modern urban amenities while preserving its historic identity.

“Our vision is to ensure that development does not come at the cost of Delhi’s historic soul and cultural identity. Instead, modern facilities should add to the pride and dignity of its heritage,” she said.