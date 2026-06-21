Delhi gears up for 12th International Yoga Day celebrations with citywide events

Delhi is set to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday with large-scale events planned across the city. The celebrations will bring together government officials, yoga practitioners, residents and community groups under this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

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The Delhi Government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and BJP leaders have organised yoga sessions at prominent locations across the Capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to lead a special programme at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi.

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The Chief Minister will perform yoga at the scenic Neeli Jheel (Blue Lake) area inside the sanctuary and is expected to be joined by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior officials, environmental experts and local residents. The event aims to promote physical well-being along with environmental awareness.

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Highlighting the importance of the day, Gupta said yoga is India’s ancient cultural heritage that has given the world a path towards health, balance and positive living. She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for turning International Yoga Day into a global movement celebrated across countries.

After the yoga session, the Chief Minister will inspect the Viksit Bharat Nursery inside the sanctuary and review plantation drives, biodiversity conservation efforts and initiatives aimed at increasing Delhi’s green cover.

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The NDMC has made elaborate arrangements for yoga programmes at eight prominent venues, including Kartavya Path, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Shanti Path Lawn, Pandara Park, Palika Park, Sanjay Jheel and New Moti Bagh. More than 5,000 participants are expected to join the celebrations. Eight leading yoga organisations, including Art of Living, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Isha Yoga Centre and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, will conduct sessions and demonstrations at the venues. NDMC officials said extensive preparations have been completed, including the installation of stages, sound systems and LED screens, distribution of yoga mats and T-shirts, deployment of medical teams and ambulances, sanitation drives, drinking water facilities and security arrangements in coordination with the Delhi Police.

The civic body has also carried out outreach campaigns through resident welfare associations, educational institutions and market associations to encourage public participation. Special yoga camps were organised at Lodhi Garden and Talkatora Garden ahead of the main event.

Political leaders are also expected to participate in separate Yoga Day programmes across the city. Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra will attend a session at the Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, while BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and Delhi BJP leaders will participate in an event at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park on DDU Marg. Former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva is also expected to join the programme.

A yoga event organised by the BJP Minority Morcha will be held at the Jama Masjid lawns, where Gandhi Smriti vice-chairman Vijay Goel and Minority Morcha president Anees Abbasi will participate. Officials said the citywide celebrations are expected to attract thousands of participants and reinforce the message of healthy living, preventive healthcare and environmental sustainability through the practice of yoga.