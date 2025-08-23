DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi gears up for Chhath festival with ‘historic grandeur’

Delhi gears up for Chhath festival with ‘historic grandeur’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Minister of Art, Culture & Language Kapil Mishra. FILE
The Delhi Government has begun preparations for Chhath festival, with Minister of Art, Culture & Language Kapil Mishra announcing this year’s celebrations would be marked with “historic grandeur”.

An inter-departmental meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, attended by over 20 representatives from Chhath Committees across the city.

Chairing the meeting, Mishra said that, in line with the Chief Minister’s directions, the government would extend full support to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly and successfully.

“Arrangements for electricity, water and sanitation will be made well in advance for the convenience of devotees,” he stated.

The minister also instructed officials from various departments to work in close coordination and complete all preparations on time.

During the meeting, representatives from Chhath Committees raised several demands. These included the setting up of more camps, deployment of additional water tankers, timely cleaning of ghats, installation of more toilets and provision of safe changing rooms for women.

Mishra assured them the government would give serious consideration to these suggestions.

“Our objective is to celebrate Chhath Mahaparv in Delhi with devotion, dignity and grandeur, so every devotee has a smooth and fulfilling experience,” he said.

