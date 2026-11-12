Delhi gears up for Chhath Puja; 1,482 ghats identified across 996 locations

With Chhath Puja celebrations scheduled from November 13 to 16, the Delhi government and civic agencies have stepped up preparations across the Capital, identifying 1,482 ghats at 996 locations and undertaking inspections to ensure adequate facilities for devotees.

A major highlight of this year’s preparations is the development of a nearly 11-km-long Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal, which will be inaugurated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on November 12. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries are expected to attend the inauguration at Labour Chowk, near Singalpur village in Shalimar Bagh.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has developed the stretch as a dedicated Chhath venue, with permanent steps, paved roads along both banks, changing rooms, toilets, lighting arrangements and CCTV cameras. Benches, greenery and fountains are also part of the project, while three bridges are being constructed to improve connectivity across the canal.

According to the Delhi government, around 1,400 truckloads of debris and waste were removed during the cleaning and revival of the canal. Most of the work has been completed, with the remaining development, including the bridges and greenery, targeted for completion over the next two to three months. The facility is expected to benefit families across Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar and Badli.

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Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister for PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control Parvesh Verma inspected several Chhath ghats, including Haathi Ghat at ITO, to review the arrangements. Officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi Jal Board were also present during the inspection.

Of the 996 identified locations, 53 have 81 permanent ghats, while 914 locations have 1,372 temporary ghats. Another 29 ghats have been identified at 29 locations along the Yamuna. A total of 74 agencies have been engaged, with 155 works awarded to oversee arrangements across the city.

The preparations include cleaning the ghats, developing basic infrastructure, and ensuring adequate lighting, accessibility and other facilities. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi Jal Board are coordinating efforts to ensure that the venues are ready before the festivities begin.

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In Rohini, Delhi Assembly Speaker and local MLA Vijender Gupta inspected five Chhath ghats at Ramlila Ground in Sector 7, Raja Vihar, Suraj Park, near Sector 18 Metro Station and B Block in Sector 15. He reviewed sanitation, lighting, drinking water, accessibility and security arrangements, and directed officials to ensure that all facilities were operational before devotees arrive.

Emphasising the need to make the celebrations safe and orderly, Gupta said special attention should be paid to the requirements of women, senior citizens and children. He also called for better coordination among civic agencies to avoid any last-minute lapses.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also conducted inspections across various zones. In the South West Zone, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, MLA Pradyumn Rajput and Deputy Commissioner Shashi Pratap Singh reviewed preparations at ghats in Sagarpur and Mahavir Enclave.

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In the West Zone, Ward Committee chairman Harish Oberoi and Deputy Commissioner Colonel Vinod Atri inspected the ghat at New Krishna Park in Vikaspuri, reviewing cleanliness, water supply, lighting, security and other facilities.

In the East Zone, Deputy Commissioner Azharuddin Zaheeruddin Qazi and other officials inspected Haathi Ghat near ITO. During the visit, officials found waste accumulated at some spots along the riverbank, as well as floating waste in the Yamuna. Directions were issued for the immediate clearance of the waste, including its removal from the river using motorised boats in coordination with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The MCD has also directed officials to ensure the timely removal of construction and demolition waste, install adequate dustbins, arrange separate collection and disposal of puja offerings, and put up signboards carrying cleanliness messages. Nodal officers have been appointed at the zonal level to address issues within stipulated timelines. Water sprinklers will also be deployed to suppress dust at the ghats.

With lakhs of devotees expected to observe the festival, the government and civic agencies have been directed to complete all arrangements in time to ensure clean, accessible and safe venues for the four-day celebrations.