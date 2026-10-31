Delhi gears up for Halloween weekend

Spooky games, monster parades, gothic parties and horror-themed attractions are set to take over the Capital this Halloween weekend. From elaborate costumes and live music to late-night celebrations, Delhi has a packed line-up of events on October 30 and 31 and November 1.

Leading the celebrations is the third edition of HorrorCon India, scheduled for October 31 and November 1 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla. Organised by The Mad Virus (TMV) and horror community Khooni Monday, the two-day festival expects to draw over 30,000 visitors.

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Hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut will headline the musical line-up, which also features girl band W.i.S.H., singer-songwriter Bharat Chauhan and MTV Hustle performers Ansh4Sure, Whysokai and Parv.

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The festival will feature a Halloween parade, horror cosplay competition, gaming arena, horror film screenings, live storytelling sessions and a Halloween party.

A family cosplay showdown will be introduced this year, while HallowVille will offer children a dedicated space featuring a Monster Academy, gaming arenas, magic and puppet shows, and a Monster Rave. Tickets start at Rs 599 and are available on SkillBoxes.

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Divay Agarwal, founder of TMV and HorrorCon India and creator of Khooni Monday, said the festival aimed to create a platform where audiences could experience horror through storytelling, music and creativity.

“Horror has always been about the emotions it evokes, the stories it tells and the worlds it allows people to step into. With HorrorCon, we wanted to create a space where people could experience the genre in their own way,” he said. Gothic nights and Halloween parties

For those looking to celebrate beyond the festival grounds, Hauz Khas Village is hosting a three-night Halloween Carnival organised by Shellbeacon and Mitra Mesh. The celebrations began on October 30 with Goth Night, featuring gothic aesthetics, dark outfits, moody music and deep house. October 31 will mark the main Halloween night, with visitors encouraged to turn up in elaborate costumes and spooky outfits. Tickets start at Rs 299.

Meanwhile, The Salt Cafe Kitchen and Bar is hosting a Halloween Night under the theme ‘Enter If You Dare’. The event promises spooky decor, music, eerie surprises, food and drinks. Visitors are encouraged to arrive in creative Halloween costumes. Tickets start at Rs 299. From horror-themed carnivals and costume contests to gothic parties, the Capital offers plenty of options for those looking to celebrate Halloween over the weekend.