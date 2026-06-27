Delhi gears up for rains: 3-stage flood warning plan kicks in

With the monsoon season approaching, the flood control authorities here have put in place a three-stage warning mechanism under the Flood Control Order, 2026. Under the system, alerts, evacuation measures and emergency response will be activated based on the volume of water released from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage.

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According to the order, the first flood warning for the Yamuna will be issued once the discharge from Hathnikund Barrage exceeds one lakh cusecs, prompting all sector control rooms to become operational and monitor vulnerable stretches of the river.

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The second warning will be issued when the discharge crosses three lakh cusecs, following which people living within the Yamuna embankments will be warned and shifted to safer locations, while police and flood control personnel will intensify patrolling along the river embankments.

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The highest level of alert will be triggered if the discharge exceeds five lakh cusecs, with residents in highly vulnerable areas being advised to move to higher ground, if required.

For Najafgarh Drain, first, second and third warnings will be issued when discharge at Masani Barrage crosses 35,000 cusecs, 70,000 cusecs and one lakh cusecs, respectively. During the initial warning, residents of the low-lying Jheel areas in Najafgarh will be asked to remain alert. Rescue boats will be stationed at vulnerable locations. As water levels rise, people will be shifted to safer locations.

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The Flood Control Order states that the Central Water Commission’s Flood Forecasting Division monitors the Yamuna basin and issues flood forecasts based on releases from Hathnikund Barrage. Floodwaters from the barrage typically take 36 to 72 hours to reach Delhi, providing the authorities time to activate emergency measures.

The order notes that the provisional warning level for the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge has been fixed at 204.50 metres, while the danger level is 205.33 metres. Delhi recorded its highest-ever flood level of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the previous record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

The order also provides for seeking assistance from the Army, if required, for rescue operations, evacuation of stranded residents and distribution of relief supplies. According to the government’s assessment, around 15 Army boats may be required during a major flood event.

The authorities have also identified several vulnerable points along the Yamuna that will require continuous monitoring during periods of high water discharge or heavy rainfall.

Apart from the Yamuna, the Flood Control Order places responsibility on the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to de-silt and maintain major rural drains such as Mungeshpur Drain, Nangloi Drain, Drain No. 6, Burari Creek, Bankner Drain and Shahdara drainage system before the monsoon.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been directed to ensure that village link drains and stormwater drainage systems remain functional and to undertake preventive measures to avoid waterlogging in rural areas.