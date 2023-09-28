 Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet : The Tribune India

Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, September 27

The much-awaited India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be witnessed on an even grander scale this year. Top officials of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), organisers of the fair, said on Wednesday that in the upcoming edition, all 14 refurnished halls at the venue would be put to use as against 11 which were used in the past. The 42nd IITF is scheduled from November 14 to 27.

Saurabh Sharma, an official from the ITPO, said, “Compared to last year’s event, the fair this year will cover more than 1,00,000 sq.m area while the last edition covered around 72,000 sq.m.”

He added that the ITPO complex was gearing up to welcome around 20 lakh visitors this time during the 14-day trade fair. The last record was a footfall of around 15 lakh people, documented in 2015, Sharma said.

The theme of the India International Trade Fair 2023 this year will be the same as that of India’s G20 Presidency – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which translates to “One Earth, One Family, and One Future.”

This year’s trade fair will be the first following the formal inauguration of the Pragati Maidan redeveloped complex which also houses the iconic Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September.

The redeveloped project has been inaugurated in three segments — nearby tunnels being the first on June 19, 2022; redone Pragati Maidan halls being the second and Bharat Mandapam being the third.

The event this time around will witness various new things that have never been seen before.

The official from ITPO said, “Since the formal inauguration, the whole complex will be used for the first time. The entire parking lot with the holding capacity of 4,800 cars will be used for the first time. Also, many new things are planned, including a musical fountain. Bharat Mandapam will be opened for the people; and a laser, light and fountain show will also be held for the visitors for the first time.”

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested from his house in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched

Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched

On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...

Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games

Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games

With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...

PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

Says he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight...


