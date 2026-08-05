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Home / Delhi / Delhi gets 14 special courts at Rouse Avenue Complex

Delhi gets 14 special courts at Rouse Avenue Complex

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant. PTI file
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Delhi has got 14 special courts to ensure the speedy trial of paper leak, terror, narcotics and organised crime cases.

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday inaugurated special exclusive courts at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex here for trying cases of paper leak and offences under anti-terror, narcotics and organised crime laws.

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He said the special courts would ensure timely justice and strengthen the criminal justice system’s ability to deal with increasingly complex prosecutions.

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“As the Capital of the Republic, it has often pioneered reforms that have gone on to shape the justice delivery system across the country. Whether through technological advancements or improvements in court administration, many transformative initiatives have first taken root here before inspiring similar efforts elsewhere,” the CJI said.

The special courts have been set up by the Delhi High Court following directions issued by the Supreme Court.

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CJI Surya Kant noted that prosecutions under the NIA Act, UAPA and the NDPS Act required sustained judicial attention and expertise.

“Dedicated courts seek to address these challenges in a structured and lasting manner. They enable judges to develop subject-matter expertise, ensure uninterrupted hearings and encourage more effective case management,” he said.

He said, “Unless we come together and discharge our functions in tandem with each other, infrastructure itself is not enough. If we are to realise speedy justice, all stakeholders need to work together.”

The CJI said, “Judges must continue to ensure fairness with firmness. Investigating agencies must conduct professional and timely investigations. Prosecutors must present their cases with diligence and objectivity. Bar members must assist the court with the highest standards of professional responsibility. When each stakeholder embraces this shared responsibility, timely justice ceases to be an aspiration, rather, it becomes a lived reality.”

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