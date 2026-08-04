Delhi gets 14 special courts to deal with paper leak, terror, narcotics cases

Delhi has got 14 special courts to deal with paper leak, narcotics, terror and organised crime cases in a timely manner.

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday inaugurated Special Exclusive Courts at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex here for trying cases of paper leak and those under anti-terror, narcotics and organised crime laws.

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He said these special courts would ensure timely justice and strengthen the criminal justice system's ability to deal with increasingly complex prosecutions.

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“As the capital of the Republic, it has often pioneered reforms that have gone on to shape the justice delivery system across the country. Whether through technological advancements or improvements in court administration, many transformative initiatives have first taken root here before inspiring similar efforts elsewhere,” the CJI said.

These special courts have been set up by the Delhi High Court following directions issued by the Supreme Court.

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CJI Kant noted that the prosecutions under the NIA Act, UAPA and the NDPS Act required sustained judicial attention and expertise.

“Dedicated courts seek to address these challenges in a structured and lasting manner. They enable Judges to develop subject-matter expertise, ensure uninterrupted hearings and encourage more effective case management,” he said, adding over a period of time, “this accumulated experience translates into greater judicial efficiency and consistency, allowing complex prosecutions to progress more smoothly while preserving every safeguard of fairness and due process.”

He said, “Unless we come together and discharge our functions in tandem with each other, the infrastructure itself is not enough. If we are to realise speedy justice, all stakeholders need to work together.”

The CJI said, “Judges must continue to ensure fairness with firmness. Investigating agencies must conduct professional and timely investigations. Prosecutors must present their cases with diligence and objectivity. Members of the bar must assist the court with the highest standards of professional responsibility... When each stakeholder embraces this shared responsibility, timely justice ceases to be an aspiration, rather, it becomes a lived reality.”