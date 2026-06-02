Delhi gets cleanest May air in a decade, but dust pollution persists

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A cleaner Delhi sky this May has achieved a rare milestone. The capital recorded its lowest average PM2.5 concentration for the month in at least a decade, though experts caution that the improvement may be more a result of favourable weather than a lasting reduction in pollution sources.

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Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show that Delhi’s average PM2.5 level in May stood at 54 micrograms per cubic metre, the lowest recorded for the month since at least 2015. The figure is nearly half of the 114 micrograms per cubic metre logged in May 2017 and marks a notable decline from 67 micrograms per cubic metre recorded in May last year.

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Yet beneath the encouraging numbers lies a more complex picture. PM10 levels, representing coarser particles largely associated with dust and construction activity, remained virtually unchanged. The average PM10 concentration in May this year was 175 micrograms per cubic metre, compared with 173 micrograms per cubic metre in May 2025 and 185 micrograms per cubic metre in May 2023.

The contrast between the two pollutants has drawn attention because they respond differently to weather conditions. While lighter PM2.5 particles can remain suspended in the air for longer periods and are more easily dispersed by wind or washed away by rain, PM10 particles tend to persist and are more closely linked to dust resuspension, construction activity and regional dust transport.

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The improvement in PM2.5 levels coincided with a month marked by intermittent rainfall and sustained winds. According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi received 19.5 mm of rainfall across three rainy days in May, with showers arriving both during the opening week and towards the end of the month.

The capital recorded an average maximum temperature of 39.5°C during the month, close to its usual May average of 40°C. The average minimum temperature stood at 25.8°C. Delhi experienced only one heatwave day this May, compared with six in May 2024, when the average maximum temperature had reached 41.7°C.

The persistence of coarse-particle pollution is particularly striking when compared with last year. Despite May 2025 receiving substantially higher rainfall of 185.9 mm and recording a lower average maximum temperature of 37.6°C, PM10 levels this year remained almost identical, underscoring the continued presence of dust-related pollution sources.

The city also recorded relatively low ozone concentrations during May. CPCB data show average ozone levels of 53 micrograms per cubic metre, among the lowest observed since 2019 and significantly below the levels exceeding 100 micrograms per cubic metre seen in several previous May months.

For Delhi, the figures offer both relief and warning. While weather conditions helped clear finer pollutants from the air during May, the stubbornly high PM10 levels suggest that the sources driving dust and coarse-particle pollution remain firmly in place.