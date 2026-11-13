Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 115.29 crore, the project aims to provide better facilities to devotees and transform the long-neglected canal stretch into a recreational space.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma, Cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, MP Praveen Khandelwal and several MLAs were present at the inauguration.

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Addressing the gathering, Nabin said the project was a recognition of the faith and cultural identity of the Purvanchal community, which had made a significant contribution to Delhi's development.

"By developing this 11-km-long Chhath Ghat along the Munak Canal, the Delhi Government has shown respect for the religious practices, faith and cultural identity of the Purvanchal community," he said.

Describing Chhath as more than a religious ritual, Nabin said the festival represented purity, devotion, discipline and collective participation. He added that the tradition of offering “arghya” to the setting and rising sun reflected gratitude towards nature and brought people together beyond social divisions.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the area around the Munak Canal had remained neglected for years, while devotees had long been waiting for a properly developed space to perform Chhath rituals.

"The project was taken up on priority after the BJP came to power in Delhi. Chhath celebrations in Delhi will be grander and more divine this year than last year," she said.

Gupta said the project, being developed at a cost of around Rs 115 crore, included steps, lighting arrangements, parks and other facilities for devotees. She also assured the community that she would personally visit different ghats during the festival and offer “arghya” to the sun god.

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Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra described the project as a significant step towards preserving Delhi's cultural and religious heritage.

"This ghat reflects respect for the faith and sentiments of the Purvanchal community. Mothers and sisters observing the Chhath fast will now be able to offer ‘arghya’ to Chhathi Maiya with dignity and all necessary facilities," he said.

He added that the ghat would not remain limited to Chhath celebrations, but would also serve as a venue for cultural, social and public activities throughout the year.

Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra said arrangements for Chhath Puja had been made at 1,465 ghats across Delhi, including 24 model ghats along the Yamuna.

"Look at what the power of a single vote can achieve when a government that respects people's faith comes to power. Today, it is visible in the form of an 11-km-long Chhath Ghat," he said.

Mishra also claimed that the previous government had stopped devotees from performing Chhath rituals along the Yamuna, adding that the festival would now be celebrated across the Capital.

Munak Canal to get makeover

The Rs 115.29-crore project includes seven major works, covering the revival of the canal, construction of Chhath ghats, service roads along both banks, bridges near Singalpur and Haiderpur, road widening and beautification.

The approximately 5.5-km stretch between the Outer Ring Road and the point where the canal meets the Najafgarh drain near Inderlok Metro Station had remained dry after raw water was diverted towards the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant. Over the years, silt accumulated in the canal and its embankments deteriorated.

While the 3-km ghat stretch in Shalimar Bagh has been completed, work on another 2.5 km in Wazirpur is on. The project also includes plantation, landscaping, parking facilities and walking spaces. Around 32,000 to 33,000 people will be able to use the recreational facilities at a time.

ITO's Hathi Ghat gets additional facilities

Preparations at the ITO's Hathi Ghat have also been stepped up, with additional safety and crowd-management arrangements being made ahead of the festival.

Parvinder Mishra, a member of the Chhath Puja Committee in Delhi, said the government had accepted the committee's proposal to install paintings depicting different aspects of the festival on the ghat walls to help visitors understand its rituals.

"The students from different colleges completed the paintings in just three days. Around 20 to 30 students participated in the exercise," he said.

Railings have also been installed to prevent children and elderly devotees from falling near the ghat, he added.

Mishra said the committee had recommended increasing the number of changing rooms from six-seven to 12-15 and deploying more medical teams. The number of safety boats was also expected to increase from three-four to around eight.

"Earlier, there were no cameras at the places where people kept their belongings. We have requested CCTV coverage there as well, along with screens so that devotees can monitor their belongings," he said.

A platform has also been prepared at the rear of the ghat for cultural programmes related to Chhath Puja. The committee is arranging accommodation, tea, drinking water and food for devotees who may be unable to return home after arriving at the venue.