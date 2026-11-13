Delhi gets country's longest 11-km Chhath ghat along Munak Canal
Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 115.29 crore, the project aims to provide better facilities to devotees and transform the long-neglected canal stretch into a recreational space
BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President and MoS Harsh Malhotra, and Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma during the inauguration of 11-kilometer-long Chhath Ghat. TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
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