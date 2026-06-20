Delhi gets first dedicated women police station in Subzi Mandi

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday inaugurated the first-ever women police station of the Delhi Police in the Subzi Mandi area.

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The police station has been established as a dedicated institution for addressing crimes against women & children and providing a safe, accessible, and victim-centric environment.

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It will be predominantly staffed by women police personnel, enabling victims and survivors to interact with trained officers in a setting that promotes comfort, confidence, and trust.

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Lakshmi Singh will serve as the first Station House Officer (SHO) here, and Jamuna Thapa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Crime Against Women, will also be posted at the station.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandhu described the inauguration of the women police station as a significant milestone in Delhi’s efforts to strengthen the safety, security and dignity of women and children. He said the institution would not only serve as a centre for law enforcement and investigation, but also as a symbol of confidence and trust for women and families of child victims, seeking assistance and justice.

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The L-G said the newly established women police station would investigate all categories of crimes against women and children occurring within the jurisdiction of North District. In addition to offences relating to domestic violence and dowry-related matters, the police station would deal with serious crimes against women & children, including sexual assault, molestation, stalking, harassment, rape, and other offences affecting the safety, dignity, and bodily integrity of women and children.

He expressed confidence that the North District women police station would emerge as a model institution for gender-sensitive and victim-centric policing and would serve as a benchmark for similar initiatives across Delhi and beyond.

During the event, CP Satish Golchha highlighted some of the achievements of the Delhi Police towards women safety and empowerment.

The CP said the Delhi Police had launched several women-centric initiatives. He said 116 Pink Booths are functioning across Delhi as assistance centres for women and all-women PCR vans had been deployed in several areas. More than 3 million women and girls had received self-defence training.

Special CP (L&O Zone 1) Devesh Srivastva highlighted some initiatives towards women empowerment taken by the North District police in the recent past such as ‘Pink Booth’, ‘Rani Jhansi Squad’ and ‘Vamika’ for high visibility of women police personnel.