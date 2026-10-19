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Home / Delhi / Delhi gets new policy body to assess govt programmes

Delhi gets new policy body to assess govt programmes

CM Rekha to head governing board; civic, development agency chiefs among members

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
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The Delhi Government has notified the formation of the Delhi Institute for Transformation and Innovation (DITI), creating a central policy and research body that will assess government programmes, advise departments on implementation and help prepare the roadmap for Vision Delhi 2047.

The significance of the new institution lies in its proposed cross-government role. Unlike a department-specific policy unit, DITI will bring the Delhi Government ministers together with the heads of key civic and development agencies, including the DDA vice-chairman, MCD Commissioner and the NDMC chairman, for policy deliberation and analysis.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will chair the DITI’s governing board and nominate its vice-chairperson. The board will also include all Delhi Government ministers and the Chief Secretary. An executive committee headed by the Chief Secretary will oversee its functioning.

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According to the notification, DITI will undertake policy research and analytical studies and provide evidence-based recommendations on the design and implementation of government programmes. It will also assess their impact and advise departments on monitoring, delivery of public services and improving implementation.

The institute will initially focus on eight areas — economy and finance; environment and ecology; health; social sector; education; urban development and infrastructure; sustainable development goals; and IT and data analytics.

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The emphasis on evaluation and data could give the government a mechanism to identify gaps between policy announcements and their implementation. For Delhi residents, the practical impact will depend on whether recommendations from the body translate into measurable improvements in areas such as healthcare, education, pollution control, infrastructure and civic services.

DITI will also draw on outside expertise. National and international subject experts may be invited to its meetings, with experts from outside government eligible for a payment of Rs 10,000 per meeting. Experts travelling from outside Delhi will also be eligible for travel and daily allowances. Representatives of knowledge institutions, including Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), will also be involved.

The move revives a policy architecture similar in purpose to the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) established under the previous AAP government, which later became embroiled in controversies.

The new notification, therefore, places the emphasis on institutionalising policy research and evaluation, but its effectiveness will ultimately depend on how independently and consistently its recommendations are implemented by government departments.

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