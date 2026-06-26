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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Golf Links is 9th ‘Anupam Colony’

Delhi: Golf Links is 9th ‘Anupam Colony’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:10 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday declared Golf Links its ninth ‘Anupam Colony’, recognising the Lutyens’ Delhi neighbourhood for its sustainable waste management practices.

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NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra unveiled the certification plaque at Golf Links Colony and said the recognition reflected residents’ collective commitment to environmental responsibility.

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He said the colony had implemented source segregation of waste, with recyclable material sent for processing and wet waste converted into compost for use in horticulture within the colony.

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“The dedicated efforts of Golf Links residents have created a model of community-led waste management that can inspire other neighbourhoods across the city,” Chandra said. He added that such initiatives helped create cleaner surroundings and environmentally responsible communities.

Golf Links Association president Ajay Mathur said the certification recognised residents’ efforts to turn the colony’s zero-waste vision into reality.

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