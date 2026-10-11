Delhi government approves Rs 9.75 crore aid for 123 sportspersons, expands scheme

In a move aimed at strengthening financial support for sporting talent in the Capital, the Delhi Government has approved Rs 9.75 crore in assistance for 123 sportspersons, including 89 elite athletes and 34 school-level players, under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (MMKPY).

The proposal, approved by Education Minister Ashish Sood, also expands the scheme to cover additional sporting disciplines, extending financial assistance to athletes competing in both traditional and modern sports.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, elite sportspersons will be eligible for financial assistance of up to Rs 20 lakh each to meet expenses related to specialised coaching, advanced equipment, nutrition and training. The assistance is aimed at helping high-performing athletes prepare for national and international competitions while supporting emerging talent at the school level.

Advertisement

Of the total approved amount, Rs 5.85 crore, accounting for 60 per cent of the allocation, will be transferred directly to the verified bank accounts of beneficiaries in the first phase. The remaining Rs 3.90 crore will be released after the submission and verification of utilisation certificates and supporting vouchers.

According to the government, the beneficiaries have been selected on the recommendations of a Committee of Experts.

Advertisement

The government has also expanded the scheme's coverage by including Wushu, Roller Skating, Kabaddi, Handball and Basketball at the elite level. At the school level, Wushu, Mallakhamb, Yogasana and Roller Skating have been added to encourage participation among younger athletes.

Sood said the initiative was intended to ensure that financial constraints did not prevent promising athletes from pursuing competitive sports.

“Our vision for Delhi’s education system extends beyond traditional classrooms. Sports and physical education are fundamental pillars in shaping resilient, confident youth. Through the Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana, we are ensuring that financial constraints never stand in the way of our young athletes dreams.

By expanding support to grassroots school athletes as well as elite sportspersons, we are laying down a robust pathway for Delhi’s talent to excel on national and global podiums. Every rupee allocated will directly reach our beneficiaries transparently and swiftly,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of integrating sports with education, the minister added, “Education and sports go hand in hand in building strong, disciplined citizens. Through this scheme, we are ensuring our school students and elite athletes receive world-class training without any financial worries.”

The government said the inclusion of additional disciplines was aimed at widening opportunities for athletes who might otherwise struggle to access financial assistance and professional training.

“By including traditional and modern sports like Yogasana, Mallakhamb, Kabaddi, and Basketball, we are expanding opportunities right at the school level so Delhi’s youth can bring laurels to the nation on global platforms,” Sood said.

The financial assistance is expected to help selected athletes meet training and competition-related expenses. Further disbursements will be linked to verification of how the initial funds have been utilised.

Editorial note: The minister’s quotes have been retained as supplied, without rewriting their wording. Please verify the official spelling of the scheme’s name and the phrase “our young athletes dreams” against the original statement before publication.