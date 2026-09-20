Delhi Government clears 1,000-acre Southern Ridge reserve forest notification

The Delhi Government has approved the notification of around 1,000 acres of land in the Southern Ridge as reserved forest, taking the total notified ridge area in the national capital to around 13,000 acres.

The move is aimed at providing statutory protection to the ridge while strengthening Delhi’s ecological security and green cover.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision has been taken under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The Delhi ridge is not only a part of the capital’s natural heritage but also its green protective shield. The government is working to provide permanent statutory protection to as many eligible areas of the ridge as possible, while also giving special attention to the scientific restoration of degraded ecological areas.

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The government said the notification process for several ridge areas had remained pending for a long time and had now been given a fresh impetus. The Chief Minister said as an extension of the Aravalli mountain range, the Delhi ridge is among the capital’s most important natural green areas.

The government said statutory protection would be accompanied by ecological restoration under the Ridge Working Plan, with emphasis on native species, restoration of degraded areas and scientific management of invasive species.

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The Delhi Ridge Management Board was constituted in 2026 for the conservation, restoration and management of the ridge. Its responsibilities include protecting the ridge, scientific ecological restoration, afforestation and habitat conservation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Delhi must not only move forward at the pace of development but also protect its natural heritage alongside that development.