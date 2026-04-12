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Home / Delhi / Delhi government clears Rs 573 crore for 2 new hostels in Maulana Azad Medical College

Delhi government clears Rs 573 crore for 2 new hostels in Maulana Azad Medical College

Both girls and boys hostel buildings would include basement and superstructure components, along with civil and electrical works

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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In a bid to decongest the student crunch, the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) approved the construction of two new hostels at Maulana Azad Medical College, with an estimated investment of Re 573.41 crore.

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The separate hostel complexes for male and female students are expected to be completed within 36 months.

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According to the plan, the new hostel for female students would be constructed at a cost of Rs 269.19 crore, while the boys’ hostel would come up with an allocation of Rs 304.22 crore.

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Both buildings would include basement and superstructure components, along with civil and electrical works.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the decision as a significant step towards enhancing student welfare. 

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She said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in line with the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the Delhi government is working to ensure that students in government institutions have access to world-class facilities. 

Gupta said student intake at MAMC has steadily increased in recent years from 150 students annually to 250 putting considerable pressure on existing hostel facilities. 

Due to the shortage of rooms, many students are currently forced to share accommodation, while some are unable to secure hostel facilities altogether.

She also pointed out that the existing hostels, built between 1965 and 1982, have aged considerably, underscoring the long-felt need for new infrastructure.

Gupta clarified that the project is not commercial in nature and has been designed purely with a social objective - to improve students’ living conditions and support their academic growth.

She added that land for the project is already available, and construction would begin within six months of receiving administrative and financial approvals. 

The timeline includes six months for planning and 30 months for construction. Students are expected to benefit immediately after completion. 

Gupta reiterated that expanding infrastructure in education and healthcare remains a top priority for the Delhi government. Long-pending requirements are being addressed on priority to ensure meaningful and time-bound outcomes. 

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Gupta said the move would help the college emerge even stronger as one of the country’s leading medical institutions in the years ahead.

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