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Home / Delhi / Delhi Government forms 7-member committee to regulate private college admissions

Delhi Government forms 7-member committee to regulate private college admissions

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has constituted a seven-member Admission Regulatory Committee to regulate the admission process in privately managed colleges and other educational institutions in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

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A Gazette notification issued by the Directorate of Higher Education said the committee had been constituted under Section 4(1) of the Delhi Professional Colleges or Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee, Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Non-Exploitative Fee and Other Measures to Ensure Equity and Excellence) Act, 2007.

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The committee will be headed by retired IRS officer Yogender Chaudhry as its Chairperson. Suresh Kumar Poddar, C Rajasekhar and Prateek Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University (DTU), have been appointed as members.

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The remaining members are the Secretary, Department of Technical Education; the Secretary, Department of Health; and the Secretary, Department of Higher Education. The Higher Education Secretary will also serve as the ex-officio Secretary of the committee.

According to the notification, the committee has been constituted “for the purpose to regulate the procedure of admission in privately managed institutions offering different courses in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and to perform the functions assigned to it in the Act”.

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The committee will have a three-year tenure, beginning from the day following the publication of the notification.

The tenure of the chairperson will be co-terminus with that of the committee.

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