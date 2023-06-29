Delhi government has released Rs 100 cr for DU colleges, says Atishi

PTI

New Delhi, June 28

The Delhi government has released Rs 100 crore for 12 government colleges funded by it, considering the impact of administration’s financial mismanagement, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

“There has been certain financial mismanagement in the government colleges in the last few years. We think teachers and students shouldn’t suffer because of this. Keeping their welfare in mind, a fund of Rs 100 crore is being released to these 12 colleges,” Atishi said.

She further stated that the budget for education in the national capital increased three-fold and four new colleges have been built after Arvind Kejriwal came to power in the state.

“One-fourth of the assembly budget is always sanctioned for education purposes in Delhi. Four new universities have been opened and there are 12 Delhi government colleges here. Ever since the AAP government came to power, funds to these colleges have increased three-fold,” she said.