Delhi government imposes fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage

PTI

New Delhi, May 29

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage.

The move comes amid an ‘acute shortage’ of water faced by Delhi with Water Minister Atishi accusing Haryana of not releasing Delhi’s share of water from the Yamuna River.

The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes, Atishi said.

The minister directed the DJB CEO to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city to implement the measures to check water wastage.

These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday to impose fines on anyone found wasting water. They would also disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments.