Delhi Government notifies recruitment rules for fine arts PGTs

The Delhi Government has notified fresh recruitment rules for fine arts Post-Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts in government schools, introducing revised eligibility criteria, promotion norms and recruitment procedures for 217 sanctioned posts under the Directorate of Education. The notification, issued in May 2026, replaces earlier recruitment rules framed in 1973, 1985 and 1996. According to the Gazette notification, 217 posts of PGT (fine arts) have been sanctioned, though the number is “subject to variation depending on workload”.

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The post has been classified as a “general central service, group ‘b’, non-gazetted, non-ministerial” position, with pay fixed under Level 08 of the Pay Matrix (Rs 47,600–Rs 1,51,100).

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One of the key changes introduced relates to the recruitment pattern. The rules provide that 25 per cent of vacancies will be filled by direct recruitment, while 75 per cent will be filled by promotion, failing which by direct recruitment.

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The notification also sets out the educational qualifications for direct recruits. Candidates must possess a master’s degree in fine arts (painting, sculpture, graphics or commercial arts) from a recognised university.

Significantly, the rules stipulate that there will be no desirable qualification and no experience requirement for the post.

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The upper age limit for direct recruitment has been fixed at 30 years, with age relaxation for government servants in accordance with existing rules.

The Gazette further states that promotions to the post will be made from eligible drawing teachers — excluding geometrical and mechanical drawing teachers — in Level 7 of the pay scale, with at least two years of regular service in the grade and the prescribed qualifications.

The notification also prescribes a probation period of two years for direct recruits.

In another key provision, the rules clarify that reservation benefits and age relaxations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disabilities will continue in accordance with existing Government of India and Delhi Government guidelines. The recruitment rules have been framed under Article 309 of the Constitution after consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), although the notification states that UPSC consultation in the recruitment process will not be applicable.