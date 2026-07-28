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Home / Delhi / Delhi Government proposes hike in aid for Kanwar camps

Delhi Government proposes hike in aid for Kanwar camps

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:34 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has proposed a substantial increase in financial assistance for Kanwar camps ahead of the Kanwar Yatra-2026, with larger camps set to receive grants of up to Rs 15 lakh. The proposal, which will be placed before the Cabinet on Tuesday, also retains free electricity of up to 1,200 units for registered Kanwar Samitis and introduces a simplified grant disbursal mechanism through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

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Under the proposal, financial assistance for camps spread over 20,000 sq ft and operating for 6 to 12 days will increase from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, while similar camps operating for 3 to 5 days will receive Rs 9 lakh, up from Rs 6 lakh. Grants for camps across all other size categories have also been enhanced.

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