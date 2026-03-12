DT
PT
AI Logo
Home / Delhi / Delhi Government ramps up summer water supply to avoid shortages

Delhi Government ramps up summer water supply to avoid shortages

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:02 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
With summer approaching, the Delhi government has stepped up preparations to prevent water shortages in the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reviewed the ‘Summer Action Plan 2026’, aimed at managing water demand during peak months and ensuring timely supply across the city.

Chairing the meeting, CM Gupta reviewed the preparedness of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) alongside Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, DJB CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma and other senior officials.

“Water demand in the city rises significantly during summer, while overall production remains almost the same,” Gupta said. She added the plan would ensure adequate water supply, provide quick relief to areas facing shortages, and address public complaints promptly.

Officials said Delhi, with a population of around 2.5 crore, requires about 1,250 million gallons of water per day (MGD) but currently receives around 1,000 MGD. The plan includes strengthened tanker services, with 168 departmental and 819 hired tankers, and up to 200 more likely to be deployed during peak summer.

Transparency measures include GPS and mobile app monitoring, strict leakage checks, 24×7 helplines and 28 emergency centres. Water quality monitoring has been intensified, with 1,600–1,700 daily samples tested.

CM Gupta said the government’s priority is to ensure every resident receives clean, adequate drinking water through improved monitoring, tanker deployment and a strengthened grievance redressal system.

