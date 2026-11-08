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Home / Delhi / Delhi Government to impose annual ban on non-BS-VI vehicles from other states

Delhi Government to impose annual ban on non-BS-VI vehicles from other states

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:05 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government will enforce an annual ban on vehicles below BS-VI emission standards registered in other states and Union territories from November 1 to January 31 to curb vehicular pollution during the winter months, according to a notification issued by the Transport Department on Saturday.

The government, which had announced the restriction under its Winter Action Plan this year, has now clarified that the ban will be enforced every year during the three-month period.

“Every year, from November 1 to January 31, other state-registered BS-IV and below vehicles will not be allowed to ply in Delhi,” the notification stated.

From November 1, 2026, commercial goods vehicles, including light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, as well as buses below BS-VI emission standards, will not be permitted to enter the national capital. The restriction will also cover buses operating under the All India Tourist Permit.

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Vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric power have been exempted from the restrictions.

To ensure compliance, the Transport Department has deployed around 250 enforcement personnel at key entry points, toll plazas and identified pollution hotspots across the city. These include DND, Rajokri on NH-48, Ghazipur, Singhu border, Tikri and Badarpur, officials said.

The department has also written to neighbouring states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, urging them to shift towards electric vehicles or upgrade diesel vehicles to BS-VI standards, an official said.

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The move comes amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the region on Friday to prevent further deterioration in pollution levels.

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