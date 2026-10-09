Delhi Government to launch portal to map student accommodations across city

The Delhi Government will soon launch an online portal to map student paying guest (PG) accommodations across the city, with the first phase focusing on basic details such as the number of rooms and amenities available at each facility.

The decision was taken at the second meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Student Accommodation and Safety, chaired by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday. The committee was constituted after the tragic incident in Satya Niketan to frame comprehensive regulations for PGs and hostels and strengthen safety standards for students living in rented accommodations.

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The portal, being developed to create a database of student accommodation in Delhi, will initially be kept simple so that operators can provide essential information without apprehension. Delhi University (DU) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will conduct a dry run of the portal within the next 2–4 days, following which the government plans to launch a campaign for student registration.

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“Following the tragic incident in Satya Niketan, a high powered committee involving all departments was formed to decide regulations regarding the functioning of PGs and hostels in Delhi. Progress was made on creating a portal to capture data on students and paying guest accommodations. We will be launching the portal very soon so that it is known where children are living in Delhi and in what kind of accommodation, enabling us to regulate them,” Sood said.

The meeting also decided to set up a sub-committee comprising representatives from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), MCD, Delhi government and the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University. It will examine whether relaxations can be made under the Master Plan and the DMC Act to facilitate legal PG operations in group housing societies, RWA areas and areas located within a 5–6 km radius of major educational hubs.

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“Where issues are arising in legal operations due to restrictions in the Master Plan and DMC Act, a sub-committee will sit to study that. This includes representatives from the DDA, the Delhi government, the MCD, and the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University so that necessary changes in standards can also be discussed,” he added.

Meanwhile, joint teams of the MCD and DDA will inspect 100 identified cases over the next three days to assess safety standards and compliance with existing regulations. The committee also discussed strengthening police-related safety requirements for PGs, including mandatory CCTV coverage at entry and exit points and common areas, with 40–45 days of recording backup while ensuring privacy in personal spaces.

“As we stated earlier, we will soon bring PG regulations and laws to streamline this system. We are committed to providing safe and affordable housing, and we are working rapidly towards it,” Sood said.

The HPC is expected to meet again after Dussehra to review the sub-committee’s findings and finalise the proposed regulatory framework for student accommodation in Delhi.