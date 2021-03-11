Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Ravi S Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, May 5
Delhi Cabinet headed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday decided to tweak the present policy of providing electricity on subsidised rates to only those consumers who wanted to continue availing the dole. The policy will come into effect from October 1.
This decision is bound to raise a political storm, and possibly subject the AAP government to potshots from its opponents.
Briefing about the Cabinet’s decision, Kejriwal said that he had been receiving offers from a number of consumers to forego the subsidies on electricity to help the government to use the money to construct infrastructure and civic amenities like schools and hospitals.
He informed that the government will soon conduct a survey to ascertain the views of consumers, and thus categorise who wanted free and subsidised electricity, and who want to be out of the loop.
“The government will give an option during the survey,” Kejriwal said, and the new dispensation in the matter would be effective from October 1.
The Cabinet has also decided to launch a policy for start-ups
Kejriwal said as per the proposed policy, the government will provide 360-degree help by way of hand-holding to start-up entrepreneurs to launch and establish their units.
The government will act as an enabler and facilitator.
Government’s help would be such as helping them to procure collateral free loans, and waiver of interest for one year following establishing of the start-ups.
Students of Delhi government colleges, who would launch a start-up, would be given a two-year sabbatical so that they engage in their venture. They would be given opportunity to get back and complete their course of studies and attain their degrees after the leave period.
The government will set up a “Task Force” to help such youth by way of counselling and other help to them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised